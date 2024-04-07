USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Down 3.5%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.90. 63,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 409,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 126.10 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $1,074,760.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $42,210,393.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866,269 shares of company stock valued at $46,746,196.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

