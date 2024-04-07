Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Up 1.8 %

VVV opened at $43.27 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.