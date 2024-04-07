VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $222.89 and last traded at $222.89. 2,388,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,767,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.89.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.