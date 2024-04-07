Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,201 shares of company stock worth $1,926,895 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 980,562 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after buying an additional 543,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

