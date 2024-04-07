Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viking Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.05. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.