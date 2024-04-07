Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 3.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $76.16. Approximately 1,042,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,281,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,153. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

