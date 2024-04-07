Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $187,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $277.14 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $508.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

