Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 699,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $182,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Trading Up 1.1 %
Visa stock opened at $277.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.26. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
