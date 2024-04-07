Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 1.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $277.43 and last traded at $277.30. Approximately 1,183,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,549,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $508.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

