W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.2 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,014.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $972.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $847.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

