WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 24,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 339.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

