Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOLF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Report on WOLF

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.