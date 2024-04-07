Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Trimmed by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $19,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,504,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,414,000 after purchasing an additional 583,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

