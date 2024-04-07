Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 42.3%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) shot up 42.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Insider Transactions at Ximen Mining

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

