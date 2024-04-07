Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.17. Zeta Global shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 428,005 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

