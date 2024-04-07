Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.17. Zeta Global shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 428,005 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $19,682,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

