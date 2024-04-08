10,081 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after buying an additional 49,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,472,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 595,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the period.

Shares of PPA opened at $101.47 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

