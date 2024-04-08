17,692 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Get FirstService alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 28.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.77.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.