28,698 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,240,000.

Get CDW alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $255.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.75. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.