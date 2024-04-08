3,034 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $159.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

