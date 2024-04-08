55,881 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.