62,610 Shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of OrthoPediatrics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $27.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 2.90. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $88,646.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $75,624.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $477,375. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

