Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) CFO Sells $2,031,048.80 in Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $271.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.72.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AYI

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $7,061,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.