Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $271.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.25.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

