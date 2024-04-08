Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 140,698 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $58,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,387,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALK opened at $42.48 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

