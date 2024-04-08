Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Align Technology by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $317.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.02 and a 200-day moving average of $268.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.