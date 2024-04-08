Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,060 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.63% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

