Allworth Financial LP Acquires 14,461 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,673,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

