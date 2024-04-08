Allworth Financial LP Acquires 290 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $172.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of -139.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

