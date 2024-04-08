Allworth Financial LP Acquires 400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $157.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

