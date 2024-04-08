Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,422 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

MGV opened at $117.80 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

