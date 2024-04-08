Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of McKesson by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after buying an additional 133,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $538.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $520.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.97. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

