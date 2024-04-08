Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $2,328,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

