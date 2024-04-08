Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

