Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,377,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $362.45 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.45.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.29.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

