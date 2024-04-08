Allworth Financial LP Has $1.36 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.