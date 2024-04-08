Allworth Financial LP Has $1.84 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.