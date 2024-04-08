Allworth Financial LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9,794.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $107.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

