Allworth Financial LP Has $2.18 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 12,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $388.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.50. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.04 and a twelve month high of $403.76.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

