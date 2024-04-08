Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $153.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

