Allworth Financial LP Purchases 11,979 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.58% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $22.57.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.