Allworth Financial LP Purchases 135 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

AJG stock opened at $243.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.38. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $194.77 and a 52 week high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

