Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,125 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,201,000 after purchasing an additional 219,179 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,881,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after buying an additional 59,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,696,000 after buying an additional 210,903 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

