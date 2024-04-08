Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

