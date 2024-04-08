Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,790,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,053.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $228.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.70.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

