Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

