Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,186 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 365,884 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 217,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.