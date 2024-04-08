Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,514 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $187.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

