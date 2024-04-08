Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,030 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.99 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

