Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,608 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.22% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

